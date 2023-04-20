Germany braces for fresh transport strikes

Berlin, April 20 In the wake of fresh transport strikes in Germany, air traffic at three of the country's major airports will be brought to a virtual standstill for two days from Thursday, while rail traffic will be restricted nationwide until at least midday on Friday.

As high inflation in Europe's largest economy is reducing incomes, the Railway and Transport Union (EVG) and the United Services Trade Union (Verdi) have independently called for strike actions to push for higher wages, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn expects "massive disruptions", with all operations being affected on Friday.

Despite a gradual resumption of operations from 1 p.m., services could be delayed until the early evening hours.

Rail employees are demanding a wage increase of 12 per cent, but at least 650 euros ($712) a month, over a 12-month period.

At the western German airports of Dusseldorf and Cologne, as well as in Hamburg in the north of the country, the strike action by aviation security workers is to cause hundreds of cancellations.

Hamburg alone expects almost 80,000 passengers to be affected on Thursday and Friday.

Traffic in Germany has repeatedly been hit by collective bargaining strikes in recent months.

At the end of March, a nationwide strike paralysed train, bus and air traffic and also affected freight traffic.

Public sector workers are demanding 10.5 per cent more pay, with a minimum increase of 500 euros a month.

A proposal by an arbitration commission, which includes inflation compensations of 3,000 euros and a wage increase of 5.5 per cent, has so far been ignored by both sides, but it will be the basis for a fourth round of negotiations on Saturday.

The German Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) said it had tried to find a solution "within the bounds of what was economically feasible".

