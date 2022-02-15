Goa Assembly Elections 2022: 'PM Modi names us in speeches as he knows our importance' claims TMC

As soon as the polling in Goa concluded, the rivalry between TMC and BJP started. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) knows Mamata Banerjee-led party is a 'significant factor', that's why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking her name in his speech. TMC also alleged that BJP wants to communalize voters, "Modi and BJP want to communalize voters. They want to polarise ahead of elections. They will lose in the UN too. There was the regular transfer of local officers. BJP leaders rejected by own colleagues," said Ghosh.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also claimed that West Bengal is way ahead of Uttar Pradesh "Yogi surrendered the bodies of covid-19 victims to maa Ganga. West Bengal govt no 1, Uttar Pradesh nowhere. We are well ahead of Uttar Pradesh" he said.

Meanwhile, the voting in Goa has been conculeded. The voting was held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.