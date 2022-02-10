Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "There is always a major vote-swing after PM Modi's rally" says Fadnavis

Expressing his excitement over PM Modi's rally in Goa ahead of the assembly polls, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said "We're excited for PM's rally in Goa. There is always a major vote-swing after his rally. Mamata Ji has cornered herself, and AAP doesn't have any influence in Goa."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand rally in Mapusa today ahead of assembly polls. A press release issued by Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) informed that Prime Minister will address a mega public meeting at 5.00 pm at Bodgeshwar Maidan, a day before the campaign ends for Goa polls.

BJP also stated that "The beautiful lighting and the huge pandal at the venue have become a major attraction for the people. Welcome boards are erected all over Mapusa."

"Prime Minister rally has caught the attention of the general public as well as the national and state media," it added.

The party also said that BJP has taken all the major to follow covid protocols, "While steps are taken for COVID-19 appropriate behavior, we also urge everyone to follow the protocols to keep COVID-19 at bay," it said.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.