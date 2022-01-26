Goa Assembly Elections 2022: TMC leader Yatish Naik quit the party after being denied for the ticket

Yatish Naik, one of the early member of TMC in Goa, resigned from the party after being denied for the ticket in the Goa polls. In his resignation letter, her stated "For me politics is a means to serve the State and our people and I am guided by the sincerity of purpose in that regard. I can't compromise the principles which I hold very dear. With the kind of politics at work, I am pained beyond measure and I would simply prefer to keep myself completely aloof from all this at least till the elections. I do not wish to be a party to or involve myself with such kind of politics which is bereft of all principles. Seeing the manner in which the Party is functioning, I find no good reason to continue being a member of the Trinamool Congress. I feel humiliated, tired and dejected for having been made to go through all this. Hence I am hereby resigning from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress and consequently from all the posts held by me in the Party."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.