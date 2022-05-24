Goa CM advocates need of involving community to combat disasters

Panaji, May 24 Anticipating that a disaster can strike at any time due to climate change, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that there was a need to involve the community to combat such incidents.

"We are committed to tackle the emerging situations due to climate change. However, even common people can directly get engaged to help us," Sawant said while addressing a function organised by the Disaster Management Authority here.

On the occasion, 'Apda Mitra' and 'Apda Sakhi' volunteers engaged in the service for disaster management.

Sawant said that the state government is prepared to tackle any situation, adding: "Twelve Disaster Alarming Centers are in place. We need to use them along with involvement of the community to work during such situations."

"In earlier times, during the rainy season only we were witnessing cyclones, but now during any season rains and cyclones can take place at any time, that too because of climate change," he added.

Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in the state last year resulting in major damage to houses and properties.

