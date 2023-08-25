Goa CM meets Sitharaman, seeks support for national games, other developmental works

Panaji, Aug 25 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured to extend the support for various initiatives of the government including the National Games.

Sawant on Friday called upon BJP leaders and union ministers to discuss the issues of Goa and developmental works.

“Met Hon’ble Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed various issues related to the development of Goa. The Union Minister has assured to extend the support from the Union Govt for various initiatives of the Govt. Of Goa including the National Games,” Sawant said on his social media handles.

Sawant also met Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, who he said that has assured all support for the Games in Goa.

“Interacted on various aspects of organization of the National Games to be held in Goa. I thank him for his support for the Games in Goa,” Sawant said

According to Sawant, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has also assured support for the growth of both airports of Goa.

“Interacted on various aspects of the Civil Aviation sector and tourism potential in Goa. I thank the Union Minister for assuring that both Dabolim and Manohar International Airport shall be operational, and Dabolim Airport shall continue to grow,” Sawant said.

