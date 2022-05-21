Goa CM welcomes Centre's move to reduce excise duty on fuel

Panaji, May 21 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has welcomed the decision of the Central government of reducing the central excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, which will further help to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 9.5 per litre and Rs 7 per litre, respectively.

"I welcome the decisions announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reduction of Central Excise Duty on Petrol which will reduce prices of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre, and providing subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder to 9 crore beneficiaries," Sawant tweeted.

"The Narendra Modi government is committed to extend relief for the common people," Sawant further added.

Petrol prices in Goa on Saturday were at Rs 106.61 per litre, while diesel at Rs 97.36.

With the new developments, petrol prices will now come down below Rs 100.

