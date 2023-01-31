Goa govt fooling people: Ex-state RSS chief on Mhadei dispute

Panaji, Jan 31 Former Chief of RSS' Goa unit Subhash Velingkar said on Tuesday that the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Mhadei dispute "is a fact" and the state government "is fooling people over the issue".

"Amit Shah cannot lie. The Goa government is involved in it. The person who is on a responsible chair will not make irresponsible statements. Hence, whatever Amit Shah has said is serious and true," Velingkar said while reacting to Shah's remark after the Central Water Commission's approval to Karnataka's Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the disputed Kalsa-Banduri dam.

"Amit Shah has said the truth. The Goa BJP government is a traditional liar. They want to fool the people," he said.

Velingkar said that all 40 MLAs and MPs should have resigned and create a constitutional crisis. "But they don't want to do it. Because they (Goa BJP) want to fool the people all the time."

Shah, during a rally in Karnataka's Belagavi on Saturday, said: "Sonia Gandhi during a speech in Goa in the year 2007 said that the Congress government will not allow Mhadei water diversion to Karnataka. In 2022, Congress in their manifesto stated that Karnataka will not get a single drop of water from Mhadei. Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts."

