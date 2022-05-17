Goa Minister warns of crackdown on illegal massage ops, touts

Panaji, May 17 Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday warned of a crackdown on illegal body massage operations and touts who harass tourists, while calling for an integrated surveillance system on the state's popular beaches to rein in such menace.

"There are complaints against touts. Body massage being done illegally and harassment to the public on the beaches. This should be stopped. For this we have decided to adopt an integrated model with a surveillance system," Khaunte told reporters here.

"It is not only beach cleaning, but an integrated model where monitoring of all the activities will take place," he added.

"If we want to portray Goa as a destination of sand, sun and sea and allow people to enjoy a memorable time, then we will have to tackle all the illegal activities taking place on beaches," he said.

He said that the government will ensure safety for the public coming on beaches.

"Illegal things on beaches, including encroachments will be dealt with and action will be taken. I held a meeting with police to act against illegal activities on a war-footing," Khaunte said.

He said that there is a need to bring changes in the system to provide quality services.

"At present, tourism is the backbone of Goa's economy. It should flourish," the Minister said.

Khaunte said that a Tourism Convenience Centre will be in place to facilitate tourists.

"This will help them to enjoy the time on beaches without any tensions," he said.

