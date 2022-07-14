Goa Speaker adjourns session early over Murmu's visit, Cong slams move

Panaji, July 14 Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday adjourned the session early than its regular time. Congress leader Sankalp Amonkar attacked the rulung dispensation for curtailing the session and described the act as a 'murder of democracy'.

"This is murder of democracy. It is a sorry state that the assembly has been adjourned early today (at 12.30 p.m. and will resume at 2.30 p.m.). That too for NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu (who has arrived in the state). She has not become President (yet), she is just a candidate. How can you adjourn assembly for a normal candidate," Amonkar questioned.

Congress MLA Amonkar said that the BJP government is wasting time of public and also money, by setting wrong precedents. "It is wrong to adjourn the session early for NDA's Presidential candidate. The Speaker announced it and soon the session was adjourned," he said.

Amonkar said that there are several issues which are to be discussed, but the BJP government is not giving enough time to discuss public issues.

