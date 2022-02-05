Goa TMC attacks BJP, says state govt makes policies favouring the rich

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in Goa ahead of the assembly polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday alleged that the state government makes policies that favour the rich.

Addressing a press conference, Goa TMC vice-president Rajendra Kadkodkar said, "The BJP government is about 35 per cent 'Dalali'. Goa is allocated a budget of Rs 25,000 crores out of which only Rs 15,000 crore reaches the people. The remaining Rs 10,000 crore goes into the pockets of 'Dalals'."

"The BJP government has a tendency to benefit the rich. Inflation is skyrocketing in Goa because this government makes policies that favour the rich and make the life of the poor even more miserable," he added.

Goa TMC General Secretary Vijay Pai slammed the BJP over the rising fuel prices. He said the time has come for Goenkars to punish the BJP and the best way to do that is to vote the ruling party out of power and give TMC a chance.

Referring to former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, Pai said, "During Parrikar's tenure he had promised the people of Goa that the petrol prices will not exceed Rs 60 per litre but the BJP has done what it does best - back out on their own promise. This is another 'Jumla'."

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

