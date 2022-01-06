Goa's BJP-led govt confers 'lifelong cabinet status' to veteran Cong MLA

Panaji, Jan 6 The BJP-led coalition government has decided to grant a 'lifelong cabinet status' to the state's seniormost lawmaker and sitting Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane for his "great service" to Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

"Our government has decided to grant lifelong Cabinet status to the senior most legislator, Shri Pratapsingh Rane ji, for his great service to the State of Goa. He has held the topmost positions in the state as the Chief Minister and Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly," Sawant tweeted.

"He will always be an inspiration to the people of Goa across strata. I look forward to his continued guidance as we work towards the welfare of the people and development of the State. I congratulate him and wish him all the very best in all his future endeavours," Sawant also said.

Rane, a legislator from Poriem has completed 50 years as a legislator, without a single defeat in the Assembly polls. His son Vishwajit Rane is a BJP MLA and a Health Minister in the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

The announcement by Sawant comes at a time when Rane has expressed hesitation at contesting the upcoming elections.

Earlier this month, Rane had said that he would be contesting the state Assembly polls on the insistence of his supporters in the constituency. But the senior Congress leader claimed he was reluctant to contest the elections after his son Vishwajit said that he should gracefully retire from politics and even threatened to contest the elections against his father for the Poriem seat.

