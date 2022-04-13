Gold smuggling case accused Kerala bureaucrat Sivasankar's VRS request rejected

Thiruvananthapuram, April 13 A day after the Pinarayi Vijayan government gave him more responsibilities, top bureaucrat M. Sivasankar's application for voluntary retirement was rejected by Chief Secretary V.P.Joy on Wednesday. Sivasankar is an accused in the infamous gold smuggling case.

He was to superannuate on January 31, 2023.

It was last week that he put in his request for availing Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). But, it was rejected on technical grounds and according to sources, one reason was that since there are cases against him, it would be not possible to give him VRS.

Sivasankar was the principal secretary to Vijayan, when in 2020 his name surfaced along with the primary accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh. Sivasankar was send to jail in October that year.

He got bail in February 2021 and was reinstated in January this year.

He was posted as Principal Secretary Youth and Sports Affairs and on Tuesday the Vijayan government gave him additional charge of Animal Husbandry and Diary Development.

The smuggling case came to light on July 5, 2020, when the Customs arrested Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, for allegedly smuggling gold in a diplomatic baggage destined for the Consulate. Swapna Suresh, who previously worked in the UAE Consulate, and her associate Sandip Nair were arrested in the case by the NIA from Bengaluru a few days later. Trouble started for Sivasankar after Swapna's arrest and then came out the tales of the relation with Sivasankar.

Vijayan unable to stand the massive onslaught first suspended Sivasankar from service and on October 29, 2020 he was arrested and after 98 days got bail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor