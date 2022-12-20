"Good news would come soon," Rahul Gandhi, on attempted reconciliation between Gehlot and Pilot

"Good news would come soon," Rahul Gandhi said to reporters while coming out of a presumed reconciliatory meeting between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot at a circuit house in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a meeting with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot presumably attempting reconciliation between the two senior Congress leaders. Answering questions from reporters while coming out of the meeting, Rahul said that good news would come soon.

Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present at the meeting.

"Good news will come soon," said the former Congress President when asked whether reconciliation was reached between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

The meeting between the four leaders lasted nearly 30 minutes after which Gandhi left the spot for the Bharat Jodo camp. Following this statement by Rahul, speculations are high that a reconciliation between the CM and the former deputy CM has been reached.

Tight security arrangements had been made for the former Congress President's visit. Rahul stayed at the circuit house for nearly one and a half hours and held a meeting with the Congress leaders.

Rahul had dinner with everyone at the circuit house after the meeting, which included senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Pawan Kheda, Tikaram Julie, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Shakuntala Rawat.

Rahul discussed the upcoming phases of the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the Congress leaders, which will leave Rajasthan in two days. The Gandhi Scion even thanked and expressed his gratitude to the Rajasthan Government for making arrangements for the Yatra.

( With inputs from ANI )

