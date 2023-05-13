"Governance important, not single or double-engine": Odisha CM Patnaik after BJD wins Jharsuguda Assembly bypoll

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 : Taking a dig at the BJP after his party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), won the Jharsuguda Assembly bypoll on Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said people want governance, and it is not important if it is a "single-engine or double-engine government".

Addressing the party workers in Bhubaneswar, the BJD president said, "It's not important if it is a single-engine or double-engine government. What's important from the people's point of view is that there should be good governance. Pro-people governance always wins."

The Jharsuguda Assembly seat fell vacant after Odisha minister and BJD leader Naba Kishore Das was shot dead in broad daylight. The BJD fielded his daughter, Dipali Das, who won the bypoll defeating her nearest rival, Tankadhar Tripathy of the BJP, by a margin of 48,721 votes.

Hitting out at the BJP, the principal Opposition player in the state, the CM said the people of Odisha will never forgive those who insult the mothers, sisters and daughters of the state.

"During the Padmapur Assembly bye-election, the Opposition (BJP) disrespected our mothers and abused our woman candidate. Be it Padmapur or Jharsuguda, everywhere, they abused our daughters who lost their fathers. In every bye-election, they have been criticising those associated with 'Mission Shakti' (a government initiative to promote self-help groups for women) and women working in the grassroots," he said.

"Those who insult the people of Odisha, calling them lawless, should be seen as working against our state. Those who insult our mothers, sisters and daughters, just because they dared to come to the forefront to carve an identity for themselves, are working against the people and do not have their best interests at heart. The people will never forgive them," the Odisha CM added.

He said, "The BJD will always stand with the people of Odisha, for the empowerment of all sections, and especially the vulnerable sections and women."

Thanking the people of Jharsuguda for reposing their electoral trust in the BJD, the CM said, "This victory fpr the people of Jharsuguda and women power. I'm indebted to the people of Jharsuguda and would like to thank lakhs of party workers, brothers and sisters for this win."

"This win will boost the BJD's efforts to ensure the betterment of the Jharsuguda region. The development process in Jharsuguda, which was started by Naba babu, will be taken forward," he added.

He said the daughters of the state are the pride of Odisha and BJD has always encouraged their participation in public life.

"History is a witness that the people of Odisha have never tolerated such disrespect towards our women. Our daughters are our pride, Biju Janata Dal has always encouraged the participation of women in public life," the Odisha CM said.

Highlighting 'Misson Shakti', the CM said it provided a platform for women to speak strongly for their rights and helped in their empowerment.

"Mission Sakti has provided a platform for them to speak out strongly for their rights. The mission empowered them, it set them free from the confines of their homes," he said.

"Opposition parties have always stood against women's empowerment. This is a dangerous trend. The people of Odisha have always rejected it. Let us all work together for the betterment of Odisha, for our democratic values, our cultural dignity and respect for women, for protecting the rights of women," he added.

