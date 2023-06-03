Government to bring 'Open Hydel Policy' in state: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the state government will bring an 'Open Hydro Policy' in order to facilitate the power producers.

While presiding over the meeting with the Association of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured full support to make their projects economically viable by assisting in removing all the hindrances.

"State government would provide handholding in getting all clearances to set up their power projects. If any gram Panchayat does not provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in a stipulated time period, it would be considered deemed to be sanctioned. State Government would also bring Open Hydro Policy in order to facilitate the power producers," he said.

"Besides tourism, the Hydel sector was the main resource of revenue for the State exchequer. We have enacted Water Cess Act to strengthen the economy of the State," he added.

During the meeting, CM Sukhu also sought a self-proposal from the IPPs on the quantum of water cess to implement the Act and said that the government would sympathetically consider their proposal.

"The Chief Minister said that the State Government was also taking up the issue of enhancing the royalty in the power projects set up by Central PSUs especially those which have covered their expenses," the official statement said.

"On the demand of IPPs, Chief Minister directed the HPPTCL to expedite the laying of power transmission lines in order to evacuate the power supply from generation sites well in time so that they may not have to face the financial losses," it added.

The Chief Minister also said that State Government would consider their demand positively for the calculation of power tariffs from the date of commercial operation rather than from the date of the Power Purchase Agreement for 41 power projects.

On the occasion, he also said that the State Government would also issue an advisory to Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission to consider royalty on an actual basis i.e. 12, 18 and 30 per cent.

"Chief Minister Sukhu also mentioned that 111 mini and micro power projects were contributing Rs 223.60 crore as annual revenue to the State exchequer. He asked the IPPs to complete their power projects in time bound manner so that the benefits of these projects could be reaped at the earliest. He also said that there was the potential for 3539 MW of power through IPPs out of which only 754 MW has been harnessed so far," the official statement said.

"The State Government was also prioritizing harnessing solar and wind energy and has set a target of producing 500 MW of solar power during this year, besides a study is also underway to set up wind energy power projects in the State," CM Sukhu said.

