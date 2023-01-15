Governors, L-Gs sent to create hurdles for non-BJP govts: Trinamool leader

New Delhi, Jan 15 Trinamool leader and former Rajya Sabha Member Majeed Memon has accused the Union government of misusing the post of governor and L-G against the non-BJP governments.

Memon tweeted on Sunday , "Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu - State after State and then LGs of Delhi and JK, Centre's men as Governors.and LGs are sent with instructions to defy local administration and create hurdles for non BJP governments."

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the Chief Minister are at loggerheads on various issues, and similarly the Kerala Governor and CPI(M)-led Left Front state government are not on good terms.

Earlier, when Jagdeep Dhankhar was the West Bengal Governor, he had differences with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The simmering tension between Governor R.N. Ravi and the Stalin-led DMK alliance government in Tamil Nadu has also spilled onto the Assembly floor at the start of the year's first session. A miffed governor walked out even as the ruling party and its allies moved a resolution to have only the government-approved version of the speech, 'on record'.

