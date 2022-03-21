Govt formation in Goa delayed because of lack of shubh mahurat: BJP MLA

Panaji, March 21 The BJP delayed the process of government formation, including appointing a chief minister and swearing-in of new cabinet, because days leading to Holi are considered inauspicious and the right mahurat was not available, BJP MLA Mauvin Godinho said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters soon after receiving Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the Dabolim international airport, Godinho also denied any rift in the BJP camp and ruled out the possibility of Himachal Pradesh Governor and former Speaker of the Goa Assembly Rajendra Arlekar being appointed chief minister.

"Basically there is no delay. In the four of five states that we have won, we have not had a swearing-in either. It (swearing-in) is scheduled one day after another (now)," Godinho told reporters.

"During Holi, anything shubh is not done. The time they say is not auspicious. It has to be the right mahurat. The (good) time is right now. We believe in good times and bad times. We need a stable government with the blessing of all the Gods. Why can't there be a delay of some days," said Godinho, a former Transport Minister.

When asked to comment on statements made by the opposition which has alleged in-fighting in the BJP over the issue of chief ministership as one of the reasons for the delay in formation of government, Godinho said: "How can the opposition talk? They neither have a state president nor an opposition leader in place".

Tomar, who is the emissary of the Bharatiya Janata Party's highest decision-making body the central parliamentary board accompanied by Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, is expected to chair a meeting of party MLAs this evening at 4 p.m., following which a letter formally staking claim to form a government would be sent to the Governor.

Godinho said that by 5 p.m, the BJP legislature party would endorse the chief ministerial candidate, after which a letter formally staking claim to form a government would be handed over to the Governor.

"The swearing-in can be held tomorrow or day after," Godinho also said.

Interestingly, ever since the elections results were announced on March 10, the BJP has been dilly-dallying over its choice of chief minister, amid infighting between caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who held the post from 2019-22 and his former Health Minister and arch political rival Vishwajit Rane.

Both the leaders were present at a meeting at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday night, where the issue of leadership was discussed, according to sources. The BJP central leadership has also involved former Speaker of the Goa Assembly and currently the Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar into the leadership discussion.

Godinho, however, denied confusion in the party ranks over the choice of chief minister.

"Our high command knows who can be CM. Individually there can be ambitions, there should be ambition, but there is no infighting," Godinho said.

Asked about the possibility of Arlekar being appointed Chief Minister instead, Godinho said: "I don't think what you are saying has any depth".

