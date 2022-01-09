Govt has been outsourced in last 30 years in Punjab: Sidhu

New Delhi, Jan 9 Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday criticised all the previous governments in the state, which includes the Congress governments also.

He said that in the past 30 years the government has been outsourced in the state.

"A Political narrative without a People driven agenda is hollowness, a diversion tactic. It's important to bring back People of Punjab at the Core of this Election. In the last 30 yrs the Heart & Mind of the Govt. has been outsourced & consolidated in a few rooms & powerful hands," he said in his tweet.

He attacked all the past chief ministers, which includes those from the Congress as well, including Beant Singh, Harcharan Singh Brar and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal apart from Amarinder Singh, who left the Congress recently.

Sidhu often takes potshots at his own Chief Ministers and has been on an announcing spree during his election meetings.

He last week announced a slew of incentives for women by promising that 33 per cent of all jobs under the Punjab Urban Employment Guarantee Mission would be reserved for them.

Also all women working as farm labourers in small farms would get wages under the MGNREGA, besides special women commando battalions for women safety in every village and city of Punjab.

Sidhu promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers, if the Congress is voted to power. Also he promised eight free cooking gas cylinders in a year to women.

