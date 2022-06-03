Govt held responsible even when someone drowns: Goa CM

Panaji, June 3 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that it is unfair to blame the government when tourists drown off Goa's coast, calling for a sense of collective responsibility to make the state India's best tourist destination.

"It is the responsibility of both tourists, the public, and the government. Otherwise it is not possible," he said, while launching the Beach Vigil App.

"Be it beach cleaning, or road safety, we are directly blaming the government. Even if someone drowns, then also the government is held responsible," Sawant said.

He said that a beach vigil app will be useful in monitoring good and bad things happening at the seashore. "This will help us upgrade the system.

Around eight million tourists visit Goa, and majority of them visit the beaches. Hence, the government had announced the concept of "clean and safe" beaches.

About Information Technology and startups, Sawant said that there is a need to create an ecosystem in the area. "We need to motivate those migrating to other states in search of opportunities."

"It is good that the medical fraternity has also ventured into startups. We don't want to compete with any one, but we want to grow in the state," he said.

