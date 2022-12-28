Govt will work as per the aspirations of people: Himachal CM

Shimla, Dec 28 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that the state government and the Congress will work with better coordination to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people.

Addressing a function to mark the 138th foundation day of the Indian National Congress here, Sukhu said his connection with the grand old party goes back 40 years.

His elevation as the Chief Minister was in fact an honour for every grassroots worker of the party, the Chief Minister said, adding that his government is committed for the all-round and balanced development of the state.

The state government would give due respect and honour to every Congress worker, he said.

Sukhu also said that almost all Congress MLAs in Himachal have a strong party background and are all grassroots workers.

There could be differences of opinion on certain issues among the party workers, but their ideology cannot be different, he said.

Sukhu said the state government would ensure that people get a corruption-free and responsive administration, adding that his government is here to bring change in the system, not to enjoy power.

After a paper leak scam was unearthed in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission recruitment exam in Hamirpur, Sukhu said the state government took the decision to suspend the functioning of the commission.

He said this was done to instil faith of the youth in the recruiting agencies, which had lost the faith of the people during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

Member of Parliament and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the decision of the government to suspend the functioning of the state staff selection commission in Hamirpur.

