Greek inflation hits 28-year record

Athens, May 11 The annual inflation rate in Greece was 10.2 per cent in April, the highest level in 28 years, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said.

In March, the rate was 8.9 per cent, a 27-year record, reports Xinhua news agency.

The increase is linked mainly to the recent rise in energy prices.

Electricity prices jumped 88.8 per cent compared to a year ago, natural gas prices were up 122.6 per cent and heating oil 65.1 per cent, according to ELSTAT.

