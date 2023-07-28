Guj HC adjourns hearing on Kejriwal's review petition about PM Modi's degrees to Aug 4

Ahmedabad, July 28 The Gujarat High Court on Friday adjourned the review application hearing of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic qualifications to August 4.

The decision came after Gujarat University mentioned that its representative, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, was unavailable due to his involvement in a Supreme Court hearing.

Both Kejriwal and AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, are facing criminal defamation charges in Ahmedabad over allegations of defaming PM Modi by labelling his degree from Gujarat University as "fake".

Kejriwal had called for a reconsideration of the March order by the high court, which sided with a Gujarat University petition and invalidated a Central Information Commission (CIC) directive.

The directive had initially instructed the university to investigate PM Narendra Modi's educational degrees. Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), pin-pointed in the review petition that the university's website does not showcase PM Modi's degree as previously claimed by S-G Mehta.

Instead, it displays a document referred to as the Office Register (OR).

The Delhi CM insists that the absence of the degree on the website constitutes grounds for reviewing the court's previous decision.

Kejriwal's assertion is that the lack of degree availability on the website means the judgment contains an obvious error, leading to a potential misuse of justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor