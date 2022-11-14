Guj polls: BJP, Cong workers upset over candidates' selection

Gandhinagar, Nov 14 The party workers of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress seem to be upset with their respective leadership over the selection of some candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

BJP workers on Monday staged a protest at the party office in Gandhinagar while the workers of NSUI the students' wing of the Congress, vandalised the party state office alleging that a senior leader took bribe to re-nominate Imran Khedawala in Khadia-Jamalpur.

The NSUI members alleged that senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki "sold out" the seat at Rs 50 crore.

The NSUI workers submitted that since AIMIM has fielded a Muslim candidate, if Congress also nominates a Muslim candidate, BJP's Hindu candidate would get easily elected. "Hence, the party should have nominated a Hindu candidate to win the seat," a worker said.

Meanwhile, Bayad's former MLA Dhavalsinh Zala and his supporters are unhappy with the BJP's decision to nominate Bhikhiben Parmar.

Zala's supporters and some party workers reportedly urged him to contest as an independent candidate.

According to sources, Zala has not responded to this proposition yet but decided to take decision at an "appropriate time".

BJP workers from Bayad constituency on Monday came here and staged a protest at the party state unit office. They were demanding nomination of Dhavalsinh from the Bayad seat.

Also, BJP workers from Patan protested at the BJP state unit office, opposing the nomination of Rajulben Desai as "she is not a local candidate".

Things do not look much well in the Congress camp as well.

Party workers have been opposing the nomination of Satyajit Gaikwad from the Waghodia constituency and Balkrishna Patel's nomination from the Dabhoi seat.

The workers' submission is Gaikwad is not from Waghodia while "Balkrishna Patel was suspended from the BJP and then he joined Congress a few months ago".

