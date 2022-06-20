Gujarat AAP demands withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Ahmedabad, June 20 Coming down heavily on the central government over the contentious 'Agnipath' scheme, the AAP's Gujarat unit has demanded its withdrawal. Addressing a press conference, AAP's national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi said the youth should be allowed to choose their career path on their own.

Gadhvi said, "It's saddening that the youth who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation, don't like this scheme. Central government is being stubborn about this decision. They had to change the Farm Bills after almost 700 farmers lost their lives. Who is responsible for those deaths? Finally the government had to withdraw the Farm Bills after more than a year. This government is behaving against the motto of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Earlier they harassed the farmers and then withdrew the Bills. Youth are sacrificing their lives in the movement against the scheme. Who is responsible for this protest? The youth, who are going to be the beneficiaries of the scheme, don't agree with the scheme, then for whom the government is making the schemes?"

Gadhvi criticised BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's statement that Agniveers will be given preference in the security jobs at his party office' after completing their four years' tenure.

Asking Vijayvargiya and other leaders to recruit their own children as Agniveers, the AAP leader said, "you recruit your children as part of the scheme and we are ready to give them jobs with more salary. The MLAs and MPs who are roaming around and going gaga over Agnipath should recruit their own children for the scheme."

He appealed to the government to withdraw the scheme. "The government should let the youth decide on their own which career they want to take. Until the Government withdraws it, more youth will lose their lives in protest. If BJP brings the law to recruit their children, then we are ready to support the government. The BJP government is here to spoil your lives. If you support them today, they will make you suffer tomorrow," Gadhvi stated.

