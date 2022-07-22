Gujarat: Bajrang Dal workers scrawl 'Haj house' on Cong office walls

Ahmedabad, July 22 A few Bajrang Dal workers scaled the walls of Congress office Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here and marked it with a graffiti reading "Haj house" in black paint.

Pictures of the incident that took place late on Friday night has going viral on the social media.

Reacting to it, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi called it a handiwork of some three or four people. "

They are not bothered about anybody Hindu or non-Hindu. Only thing the party is bothered about is staying in power for which it can go to any extent, he added.

