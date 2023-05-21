Gujarat CM condoles death of aide's son in road accident

Gandhinagar, May 21 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday condoled the death of his Public Relation Officer Uday Vaishnav's son in a road accident.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Vashishtha, the son of Uday Vaishnav, who dutifully served as my PRO in my office. My heartfelt condolences go out to Udaybhai and his family. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti", he said in tweet.

