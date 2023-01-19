Gujarat govt issues show-cause notice to Morbi Nagar Palika, asks why it shouldn't be superseded

Morbi, Jan 19 The Urban Development Department in Gujarat has issued a show-cause notice to Morbi Nagar Palika asking for an explanation as to why it should not be superseded.

The show cause notice was issued on Wednesday as a follow up action by the state, which has stated before the Gujarat High Court that it will supersede the Nagar Palika for dereliction of duty in approving the repair work of Morbi suspension bridge and allowing it to open for public.

On October 30 evening, the suspension bridge over the Machchu river, which was repaired by the Oreva group had collapsed claiming 135 lives.

The State government's affidavit before the court was opposed by 49 members of the Nagar Palika led by BJP leader Kamlesh Desai, saying they were not involved in giving bridge repair contract, and if the government supersedes the palika, it will be injustice to rest members.

"Only three members, president K. K. Parmar, vice president Jayendrasinh Jadeja and standing committee chairman, are responsible," other member of the Nagar Palika said. In this regard, they had met the Chief Minister in November.

Parmar told media that his office had received the show-cause notice, but he is out of station, so he has not read it personally.

Parmar said that he will summon the general board meeting, in which it will be unanimously decided, what and how the Palika should reply to the notice.

