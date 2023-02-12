Gulab Chand Kataria, Raj LoP is now Assam Governor

Jaipur, Feb 12 A few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi' visit to Rajasthan, the BJP in Rajasthan had a surprise after the leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria (LoP) was named as Assam Governor.

Speculations are rife as to who next will be appointed as the leader of opposition in Rajasthan.

Presently, the party has been hit by factionalism as former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje' loyalists are demanding her to be projected as the CM face.

However, there is no confirmation from the central leadership's move over the same. The party leadership has announced to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls on Modi's name and face.

