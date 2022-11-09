Gurugram: DC directs Chintels Paradiso developer to start demolition process of Tower D

Gurugram, Nov 9 The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, on Wednesday directed Chintels Paradiso developers to close Tower D of the condominium permanently and start the process for its demolition.

Yadav, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, after perusal of the report furnished by IIT Delhi and the magisterial inquiry headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vishram Kumar Meena, had found structural deficiencies in the building and also recommended that Tower D of the condominium be demolished. Also, towers E and F are to be vacated immediately for the safety of the residents.

On February 10, two persons died after a slab on the sixth floor of Tower D collapsed partially during repair work.

Following the incident, the state government formed a committee to probe the matter, and a structural audit of the building was also ordered.

The DC said in his order, "Direction is being issued to M/s Chintels India Pvt Ltd to settle the dues/liabilities of the flat owners of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Sector 109 within 60 days from the date of issuance of this order."

DTP (Enforcement), Gurugram, has appointed as the nodal officer to oversee the entire process with the assistance of police, read the order.

The order also said that any person contravening this order shall be liable to be proceeded against as per Section 188 of IPC, Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and other legal provisions as applicable.

The magisterial committee in its inquiry report observed that the developer neglected the demands and issues raised by the then RWA and residents. The repair work was also not monitored.

The committee observed that retrofitting work in G-102 was also being carried out at the time of the collapse in Tower D, which was stopped immediately after the incident. The committee noted that excessively corroded steel reinforcement was painted with a yellow-coloured solution to conceal the corrosion. This lapse has been further corroborated in the IIT Delhi report.

"After perusing the IIT Delhi's report and statement of the estate manager, Chintels India Pvt Ltd and M/s Manish Switchgear and Construction, it is clear that wrong methodology was adopted for the repair work, which led to the immediate collapse. The shuttering support was required before undertaking the retrofitting in Flat No. D-603, but it was not provided. The representatives of both Chintels India Pvt Ltd and M/s Manish Switchgear failed to regulate and monitor the retrofitting works, which led to the collapse of the slab and ensuing damage to the lower floors," the committee report said.

The report further said that as per the IIT Delhi report, the structure of Tower D is not safe for habitation and due to the high chloride content in the concrete throughout the structure, it is also not technically and economically feasible for any kind of repair.

"Therefore, the committee is of the view that Tower D should be permanently closed and the developer should start the process for the demolition of this tower," the report said.

This apprehension has been confirmed by the report submitted by IIT Delhi, wherein it has been specifically mentioned in Para 11(7) that there is rapid and early corrosion of reinforcement that occurred due to the presence of excessive chloride in the concrete.

Further, it has been mentioned that the same signs of corrosion of reinforcement are visible in all the towers of the project.

Hence, the root cause of the collapse is attributed to the inherent problem of excessive chloride content in RCC which induces and accelerates the corrosion in the reinforcement and hence the reinforced cement concrete. This issue led to the deterioration of the concrete which further necessitated the repair work which was being carried out in flat D-603, the report said.

Regarding re-settlement of the families who were residing in Tower D, the the committee concluded that the developer, i.e., Chintels, should settle all the claims of all the allottees of Tower D in time-bound manner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor