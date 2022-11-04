Gurugram: Haryana CM to inaugurate two road projects on Sat

Gurugram, Nov 4 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate two major road infrastructure projects of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday, which includes the Basai Flyover and Mahavir Chowk Underpass, costing about Rs 140 crore.

These much-awaited projects will offer immense benefits to the residents of Gurugram and improve the mobility factor at these two important junctions in the city.

The total length of the Basai Flyover with the approach road is 820 meters. Once open for public use, this flyover will connect Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Sector 9/9 A and will help reduce traffic congestion at Basai Chowk which sees an average load of 10,245 vehicles daily.

This flyover will highly benefit the residents of Basai, sector 9, sector 9 A, and those living along the Dwarka Expressway.

Additionally, commuters travelling towards Delhi, Jhajjar and Rohtak among other major destinations via Basai Chowk will have access to better road infrastructure and escape traffic congestion during their travel.

The overall redevelopment project of Basai Chowk also includes the construction of a Railway Over Bridge near Basai village, the building of a 6-lane highway between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Dwarka Expressway as well as the construction of two Foot-Over-Bridges.

The total cost of this project is estimated at Rs 114 crore. GMDA is also executing drainage work along the Basai Chowk.

Additionally, the opening of the 318-meter-long Mahavir Chowk underpass will improve the connectivity between Old Delhi-Gurugram road and bus stand road and facilitate smooth vehicular flow on this busy intersection that sees heavy traffic flow moving towards Civil Hospital and Sadar Bazaar.

This development project which includes the construction of a 2.1 KM surface road and a 221-meter elevated walkway has been executed by Public Works (B&R) Department on behalf of GMDA. The total cost of this project is Rs 25.91 crore.

"GMDA has undertaken various projects to improve road infrastructure in Gurugram and facilitate a better commuting experience for residents on the city roads. The inauguration of these 2 highly awaited projects will further enhance the mobility factor and traffic movement at these important intersections and offer better connectivity to various prime locations in the city and beyond," said Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GMDA.

