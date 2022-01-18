Gurugram: QRTs deployed ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Gurugram, Jan 18 The security in and around Gurugram has been beefed up in view of the Republic Day celebration on January 26.

Commissioner of Gurugram police, K.K. Rao has deployed various Quick Response Teams (QRT) and police teams across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

"All QRT police teams will keep a close watch 24X7 on suspicious persons and places, especially in vulnerable areas, markets, shopping malls, bus stands, railway stations and other public places," Rao told .

Rao said Republic Day is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety in Gurugram and elections are also going to be held in many states soon. Taking advantage of such situations, anti-social elements can execute unpleasant incidents.

"In order to ensure law and order in Gurugram, 3 additional QRTs (Quick Response Team) of Gurugram Police have been constituted and deployed. These police teams are mainly keeping an eye on suspicious persons and places including crowded areas, markets, shopping malls, bus stands, railway stations and other public places," he said.

In addition to QRT (Quick Response Team), Gurugram Police, Police Riders Teams, Police PCR Teams, Intelligence Teams and Crime Branch teams have also been deployed at the identified places.

To tighten the noose on the suspicious elements, all concerned station house officers (SHOs), Incharge Crime Staff, Incharge Traffic Staff are also being patrolled in their areas along with their police teams.

"Gurugram Police has an appeal to the general public that if they see any suspicious person or thing of any kind or if someone tries to disturb the law and order, then they must inform the police by any means. Gurugram Police is stationed 24X7 at your service," Rao said.

