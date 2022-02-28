Harsha murder case: Schools, colleges reopen in K'taka district amid prohibitory orders

Bengaluru, Feb 28 Schools and colleges in the violence hit Shivamogga district of Karnataka state reopened amid prohibitory orders on Monday.

The district administration had imposed curfew in the district and closed schools and colleges after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on February 21.

However, the district administration taking no chances with the law and order situation had extended prohibitory orders banning grouping of more than five people in the Shivamogga city till March 4. The business establishments will be allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from February 26 and the city is limping back to normalcy.

The police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the murder of Harsha and the government has stated that it does not look like to be just a case of murder. "There seems to be a larger picture than what appears to the eye," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated.

The police also blocked the 'Mangaluru Muslim' page, on which posts celebrated the murder of Harsha. The police authorities are gathering information from Facebook about the page. Two policemen, who liked the page, were taken into custody and released later.

Congress Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has urged to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) if their role is established in the murder. Many BJP leaders and Hindutva activists have demanded that PFI, SDPI and the Campus Front of India (CFI) should be banned. CM Bommai has stated that the materials are being gathered for the same purpose and they will approach the government of India for the same.

Meanwhile, the SDPI held a press conference and challenged the ruling BJP to establish the role of the party behind the murder. The SDPI leaders argued that BJP has made it a habit to blame the SDPI and Muslims whenever a Hindu activist is killed. They also alleged that there is a role of Sangh Parivar behind Harsha's murder.

Harsha was hacked to death by a gang of miscreants February 20. Harsha, popularly known as Harsha Hindu, was in the forefront of Hindutva activities and questioned illegal transportation of cows. He used to present Hindutva messages on his social media accounts and also commented on the hijab issue. The murder led to widespread violence and threatened to spread all over the state. The police department had clamped curfew orders since last Monday.

The ruling BJP is claiming that few organisations are trying to give a message through the murder. The opposition Congress maintained that as elections are nearing, the BJP wants to take political advantage of the murder.

Meanwhile, the government is also probing on the connections of the murder with the hijab row that has turned into a crisis in the state. The larger bench has already completed the hearing of the case and posted the matter for judgment.

