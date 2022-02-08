Haryana budget session from March 2

Chandigarh, Feb 8 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) will begin from March 2.

A letter will be sent to the Haryana Governor and Vidhan Sabha Speaker in this regard.

The duration of the session will be decided in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, he said.

The Chief Minister told the media here there is no bar on anyone who marries without converting, but if someone forcibly converts someone in the greed for money, then strictest action will be taken against them.

In this regard, the Cabinet has approved the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Bill 2022.

Recently, cases of forced conversion were reported in Yamunanagar, Mewat, Gurugram and Panipat districts. This Bill has been approved only to stop them.

Responding to a question regarding the Assembly elections in five states, the Chief Minister said the party has also delegated him duties in the election campaign.

In the coming days, he will go for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for four days, two days in Punjab and one day in Uttarakhand.

The BJP is going to form the government in all the states, the Chief Minister said.

On the Supreme Court staying the state's reservation of 75 per cent jobs in the private sector, the Chief Minister said the government would fight vigorously in the matter of securing reservation for the residents of Haryana.

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The hearing will be held on February 11.

