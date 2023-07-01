Haryana contributes 6% to central's tax revenue structure: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Gurugram, July 1 Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that despite having only 2 per cent of the country's population, Haryana contributes 6 per cent to the central revenue in the tax structure.

The Deputy Chief Minister shared this information while addressing the GST Day-2023 programme organised on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Goods and Service Tax (GST) implementation in Gurugram.

"Mera Bill-Mera Adhikar Scheme has been started in five states of the country, including Haryana, to encourage taxpayers," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Under this scheme, the consumer will have to upload the receipt of the purchase of the goods on the portal. He added that Consumers will also get rewards through the corpus fund of Rs 30 crore, through a draw system.

He said that GST has proved to be an excellent system in simplifying the country's tax system and ending "Inspector Raj".

Due to this, the tax burden on the citizens was reduced and the facilities of the industrial world also increased due to the smooth system.

"With the help of GST, the revenue receipt increased from Rs 64,000 crore to Rs 1.50 lakh crore. He added that combined efforts are required to touch the target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore by including new areas in the ambit of GST so that we can contribute to the progress of the country at large," he said.

Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department Devinder Singh Kalyan said that GST, implemented with the objective of One Nation-One Tax, is paving the way to make the country self-sufficient in the field of tax.

"GST had a manifold impact on the economy, benefiting various sectors such as exporters, small traders and entrepreneurs, agriculture and industry, and common consumers. He said that GST has given a boost to 'Make in India' in the first place and has improved the ease of doing business in India," he said.

