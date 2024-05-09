Haryana Political Crisis: BJP Ally JJP Leader Dushyant Chautala Seeks Floor Test, Writes to Governor

JJP Leader Dushyant Chautala and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who is alliance with BJP in the state wrote a letter to the Governor demanding a floor test in the state assembly. This comes after political crisis in the state after three independent MLAs withdrawal support to the ruling government.

प्रदेश में वर्तमान राजनीतिक परिस्थितिओं को देखते हुए यह स्पष्ट है कि वर्तमान राज्य सरकार अल्पमत में है। इसे देखते हुए मैंने हरियाणा के महामहिम राज्यपाल महोदय जी को पत्र लिखकर विधानसभा का सत्र बुलाकर फ्लोर टेस्ट की मांग की है। हम मौजूदा सरकार का समर्थन नहीं करते हैं और हरियाणा में… pic.twitter.com/XBExSQBkLQ — Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) (@JJPofficial) May 9, 2024

"Looking at the current political situation in the state, it is clear that the current state government is in minority. In view of this, I have written a letter to His Excellency the Governor of Haryana demanding a floor test by convening a session of the Assembly. We do not support the current government and our doors are open for support to any other political party in forming the government in Haryana," said Chautala in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Chautala in a letter to the Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that the recent resignations and withdrawals of support have left the ruling BJP alliance teetering on the brink of a minority status.

Dushyant Chautala Seeks Trust Vote in Haryana

Former Haryana Deputy CM and JJP JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes a letter to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya seeking urgent action regarding the present political situation in the state.



In his letter, he urges the Governor to call for Floor Test immediately to make the… pic.twitter.com/LziU6LVqN4 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

"I urge you to direct the appropriate authority to immediately call for a floor test to determine majority of government," Mr Chautala's letter read.

"The government that was formed two months back is now in the minority because two of the MLAs who supported them - one from the BJP and the other an Independent MLA - have resigned. Three Independent MLAs who were supporting them have withdrawn their support and have written to the Governor. JJP has clearly said that if a No Confidence Motion is brought against this government, we will support the motion," Chautala said.

"Given the developments and the clear stance of the party, i.e., JJP, which does not extend its support to the present government and is open to backing any other political party for government formation, it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative assembly," the letter reads.

#WATCH | Jhajjar, Haryana: Congress candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency Deepender Singh Hooda says, "The way 3 independent MLAs have withdrawn their support and supported Congress in Haryana, the government here has come into the minority. A minority government has no… pic.twitter.com/iRzW2JtKqc — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

"The way 3 independent MLAs have withdrawn their support and supported Congress in Haryana, the government here has come into the minority. A minority government has no moral right. This government should resign immediately. If it does not resign, then the Governor should take cognizance of the matter and impose President's rule in Haryana and conduct elections," said Congress candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency Deepender Singh Hooda.

The call for the trust vote called by the Dushyant Chautala after the recent switch of three Independent MLAs from the BJP faction to the Congress faction. MLAs Sombir Sangwan (representing Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (from Pundri), and Dharampal Gonder (of Nilokheri) declared their intention to cut support for the BJP administration during a press conference held in Rohtak.