Haryana to hold Latin American, Caribbean regions summit

Chandigarh, March 26 The Foreign Cooperation Department of the Haryana government will be organising the Haryana-Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Regions Meet on Sunday at the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi along with officials from the state and Central governments will attend the event.

An official spokesperson said the meeting would certainly play a vital role towards taking the state's vision forward of transforming Haryana through a go global approach with participation from 11 countries from LAC regions Guatemala, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Colombia, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

Delegates from both the regions would discuss the potential for collaboration in the field of agriculture, skill development, education, information technology, agro-based food processing, dairy, sports, cultural exchange, mutual interest, and several other sectors.

Earlier, the Foreign Cooperation Department organised the Haryana-Africa Conclave Series I with the participation of ambassadors and senior embassy officials from 12 African nations Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Madagascar, Nigeria, Eritrea, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Senegal, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Ghana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor