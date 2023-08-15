'Haryana will surpass other states in development by 2047': CM Khattar

Faridabad, Aug 15 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday expressed confidence in the state's potential to surpass all other states in terms of development by 2047.

Addressing the state-level Independence Day function here, he said the heroes of Haryana had also participated enthusiastically in the Freedom Movement.

He said even after Independence, "our soldiers kept showcasing unparalleled examples of bravery during the foreign intrusion in 1962, 1965, and 1971 as well during the Kargil War".

Expressing gratitude to the great freedom fighters, the Chief Minister said he paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and unsung heroes of the freedom movement who laid down their lives for the better tomorrow.

Remembering the martyrs, he recited the lines of national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

As he raised the Tricolour in celebration of Independence Day for

the ninth time, the Chief Minister said: "I feel happy and proud."

"This auspicious festival of Independence is also a day to celebrate achievements of the nation. Today, India is launching missions like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan on the strength of its advanced technology and unique talent."

Describing Narendra Modi as a Prime Minister with far-reaching vision, Khattar said "Narendra Modi is capable of resolving challenging situations in very less time".

"

Recalling the Freedom struggle, the Chief Minister said: "We are proud that the first spark of the freedom movement was ignited on May 10, 1857, from Ambala. That spark later transformed into a mass movement, due to which we were able to gain freedom from British rule in 1947."

