Hasina asks people to choose between peaceful life or BNP-Jamat alliance's mischief

Dhaka, Dec 15 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the nation to decide between the Jamat-BNP who established only communalism, militancy, and politics of killing, or her Awami League, to go ahead with progress, and fulfil the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by establishing a happy, prosperous, non-communal Bangladesh.

"Now, it is up to you, the people of the country, to choose what you want - a continuation of a peaceful dignified life or a life with the hardships to be inflicted by the militants, communalism,and mischief of BNP-Jamaat alliance?" she said in an address to the nation on Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar on the eve of Victory Day, marking victory in Bangladesh's nine-month War of Liberation against Pakistani occupation forces in 1971, on Friday.

Hasina warned that the descendants of the "vultures of 1971" and the "hyenas of 1975" are still active in this country.

"They hurt the country with teeth and claws whenever they get a chance," she said.

"Had the BNP-Jamat alliance been in power (2009-2022), Bangladesh would never have made such progress... could not be a developing country."

Terming the Awami League government as a people's government, Hasina said her government's main aim is to work for the welfare of the people and they never want people to suffer.

"On this Victory Day, being energised by the spirit of the Liberation War, let's take a vow collectively that we will take the development journey of Bangladesh forward by breaking the web of all conspiracies."

She said when the country is moving forward overcoming various adversities, quarters that are against independence and development is trying to create anarchy.

"See the past history of BNP-Jamat Islam anti-liberation and communal evil forces. A part of them not only opposed the independence of Bangladesh, but they also killed people, being collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces. After independence, Bangabandhu banned Pakistan-paid Jamat Islam in Bangladesh, and brought war criminals to justice. But BNP founder Ziaur Rahman rehabilitated anti-liberation evils in politics after seizing the power illegally following the assassination of the Father of the Nation with his family on August 15, 1975.

"Being rehabilitated, they again started the politics of killing and militancy," she added.

Reminding the dark days of the BNP's rule, Hasina said it was born and bred from the cantonment in the pocket of a general and there are only blood stains on the hands of this party. Its founder was directly involved in the assassination plot of the Father of the Nation. "But, the people of Bangladesh have identified them. They (the people) can no longer be misled by conspiracies," she said.

Noting that anti-liberation forces were in power for 29 years after 1975, she said that they plundered the resources of the country. Citing how the BNP's top leader is convicted in orphanage money embezzlement case and another top leader is a fugitive and convicted in money laundering, arms smuggling, and the August 21 grenade attack cases. she asked: "Why would the general people go to vote for them?"

She said the democratic trend has been continuing from 2009 to 2022 and the voting rights of people remain guaranteed. "That is why today Bangladesh has got the status of a developing country."

"Losing faith in the people of the country, BNP-Jamaat has now hired some mercenaries to malign the country to foreigners. They are using smuggled money and defaming the country," she said.

Focusing on the misrule of the BNP-Jamat regime and the 2013-15 arson violence unleashed by them, Hasina said the people of Bangladesh rejected them in the 2008 election and the people did not vote for the BNP-Jamat alliance in the 2014 and 2018 elections as well.

"Being rejected by the people, they are now engaged in conspiracies to come to power through an undemocratic way," she said.

On the rising prices of daily necessities, she said this was due to economic reasons and has started becoming normal, while inflation is also declining.

"I want to assure you that we will adjust the price as soon as that of any commodity - including fuel- drops in the world market," she assured. She said the import-dependent countries fell in trouble with the rise of transport costs and the prices of commodities in the international markets, induced by the Ukraine-Russia war, economic sanctions, and counter-sanctions.

"Considering the interests of the common people, we are collecting and supplying the products we need - no matter wherever these are available in the world and whatever prices are," Hasina said.

"Do not be afraid of the crisis. With the help of people, we have successfully tackled the coronavirus pandemic. We will also deal with the current global recession, Inshallah. I want your cooperation for this," she said.

She said that many people are making various fabricated comments about foreign exchange reserves, but "now we have a reserve that is sufficient to meet five-month import expenditure"

Hasina said panic is being created by spreading rumours that there is no money in the banks." Don't pay heed to rumours unnecessarily. There is no shortage of money in banks. Don't invite your own danger by keeping your hard-earned money at home. Everything of us investment, remittance inflow, and import-export situation remains normal," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor