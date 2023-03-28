"Haven't implemented Sadashiva Commission report": Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that Vaddar (Bhovi), Lamb (Banjara), Koracha and Korama castes will continue to be in the Scheduled Caste (SC) list, adding that the state government has decided not to implement Sadashiva commission in future.

"I appeal to Banjara community leaders; we have not implemented the Sadashiva commission report. We have implemented it through the subcommittee. They were worried that they could be removed from the SC list, but I recommended that Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama community will remain in the SC community and sent it to the Central government," Bommai said on Monday while speaking to the reporters.

He further alleged that there is a conspiracy by Congress and provocation by local Congress leaders.

"We have decided that there won't be any implementation of the Sadashiva commission in future. Yediyurappa started the Banjara Thanda development board, if at all any issues we can discuss them and sort them out. There is a conspiracy by Congress and provocation by local Congress leaders," Karnataka CM said.

Bommai also said that the state government has given a 4.5 per cent commission instead of 3 per cent.

Members of the Banjara and Bhovi communities, who were agitated about the internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) announced by the state government, on Monday allegedly targeted the house and office of BJP leader BS Yediyurappa at Shikaripura town in Shivamogga district.

They resorted to stone-pelting, which resulted in some policemen being injured.

The Karnataka cabinet had last week decided to introduce internal reservation amongst the SCs.

After hiking reservations for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that 6 per cent reservations would be given to SC left sub-category, 5.5 per cent to SC right, 4.5 per cent to Touchables and one per cent to others.

The state government also wrote to the Centre recommending that the proposal be included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor