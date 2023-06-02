"He is running hate India campaign," Haryana minister Anil Vij slams Rahul Gandhi for his statements in US

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 2 : After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the 'Muslim League is a "completely secular party",Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij lashed out at the former over his statements and alleged that he has been continuously running 'hate India campaign'.

"Rahul Gandhi probably does not know that India has become independent and the problems here will be solved only by the government here... Rahul Gandhi is continuously running the Hate India campaign. They have become merchants of hatred in the market of love," Vij said.

Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction with journalists at the National Press Club in Washington DC on Thursday, claimed that the 'Muslim League is a "completely secular party".

Responding to a question on the Congress's alliance with Muslim League in Kerala, Rahul said, "Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about them. I think the person (reporter) hasn't studied the Muslim League."

He was responding to questions from journalists during a free-wheeling conversation at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday.

Responding to ANI's question on Opposition unity, Rahul said his party was holding regular dialogue with all the Opposition parties, adding that "quite a lot of good work is happening" in that regard.

"The opposition is pretty well united, and it's getting more and more united. We are having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening there.

It's a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we are competing with the Opposition. So a bit of give and take is required. But I am confident that it (a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre) will happen," Rahul said.

Over the course of his ongoing visit to the US, the Congress leader will visit San Francisco, Washington DC and New York.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor