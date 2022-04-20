Heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri ahead of anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi, April 20 Jahangirpuri in the national capital was under heavy security cover on Wednesday morning amid Municipal Corporation's decision to conduct an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

The roads were excessively barricaded and manned by the police personnel along with the paramilitary forces. Situation was tense in the area.

To efficiently secure the area in case of any emergency, the police have divided it into five sectors 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 . Police personnel in every sector are being led by Additional DCPs.

Drones are also being used for surveillance.

Special CP Dependra Pathak while interacting with media said that NDMC will decide what has to be removed and the police will only provide protection.

Meanwhile, as per latest reports, the MCD officials have arrived at the spot.

