Heavy security deployment in Madurai, Coimbatore for Prez visit

Chennai, Feb 16 A 1500-strong contingent of police will provide security during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Friday and Coimbatore on February 19.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) of the President has already conducted one round of inspection at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai and at the Isha Yoga centre in Coimbatore.

President Murmu will arrive at the Madurai airport on February 18 and will visit the temple on the same day. She will offer her prayers at the temple.

The President will leave for Coimbatore on the same day from Madurai airport and will attend the Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga centre in Coimbatore. The SPG has conducted a thorough inspection at the Coimbatore airport and at the Isha Yoga centre ahead of the visit of President Murmu.

During the President's temple visit, police will cordon off the premises, and devotees will not be allowed to enter.

Madurai City police commissioner Narendranath Nair will be in-charge of the security of the President at Madurai, while in Coimbatore city police commissioner V. Balakrishnan will take charge.

The central intelligence agencies have also given inputs to the Union home ministry regarding the visit of the President.

