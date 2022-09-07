Highway projects: Ministry writes to States for compliance with maintenance criteria

New Delhi, Sep 7 The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to the state authorities to issue necessary directions for strict compliance with maintenance criteria for safety related items of highway projects.

The ministry has also referred to a Parliamentary standing committee report in which it has taken note of various measures for rectification of black spots and recommended a mechanism to ensure the periodical monitoring and maintenance of the highways.

"Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has taken note of the various measures taken by the Ministry for rectification of black spots and recommends that a mechanism may be put in place to ensure the periodical monitoring and maintenance measures such as regular trimming of the shrubs and trees on the highways so that the signages installed on the highways remain clearly visible to the drivers in all seasons," said the ministry's letter issued on September 6.

The letter said that the ministry issued a standard EPC document on March 5, 2019 which specifies the maintenance obligation of the contractor. "The Schedule-E of this EPC document obligates the contractor to ensure at all times during the maintenance period, the project highways conform to the maintenance requirement set forth in this Schedule," said the letter.

Referring to related rules, it said, "Further as per Table 3, maintenance criteria for safety related items and other furniture items, obstruction due to trees and plants including median plantation shall be removed immediately."

Therefore, it is requested to issue necessary direction to all concerned for strict compliance of the same, said the Ministry.

Earlier on Tuesday, taking note of the fact that a majority of people sitting on rear seats in cars don't wear seat belts, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised.

