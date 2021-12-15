Himachal collecting information about Covid-19 deaths

Dharamsala, Dec 15 The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that it is collecting information about the actual number of people who died due to Covid-19 in the state.

In a written reply, Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal said data is being collected about the number of coronavirus cases reported in the past two years.

Also information is being collected about the number of people who succumbed to the virus.

He was replying to a question of three Congress legislators Ashish Butail, Rohit Thakur and Rajinder Rana.

Also, they sought information about the compensation provided to each of the affected families.

