Himachal to fill 320 posts for National Health Mission

Shimla, Aug 3 The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday decided to fill 320 posts of different categories for the National Health Mission on contract.

To provide relief to horticulturists, the Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also gave ex post facto approval for reimbursement of six per cent subsidy on purchase of packaging material i.e. cartons and trays, whether procured through the HPMC or open market with effect from April 1 after producing GST paid bill of cartons and trays, sale proof and Aadhar-linked bank account details.

It decided to enhance the commission being paid to fair price shop holders on the sale of sugar from existing Rs 7.57 to Rs 50 per quintal and on state's specially subsidised scheme items from 3 per cent to 4 per cent of the sale rate.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade the Community Health Centre at Hatwar in Ghumarwin tehsil of Bilaspur district to a 10-bed institution.

It also decided to upgrade Primary Health Centre at Malokhar to Community Health Centre along with creation and filling of three posts to man the centre.

It gave nod to open new Jal Shakti Section at Kandi under Jal Shakti Division of Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district along with creation of four posts.

