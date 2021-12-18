Hindu pilgrims in Pakistan to visit Katas Raj Temple

New Delhi, Dec 18 A delegation of 87 Indian Hindu pilgrims has arrived in Pakistan to participate in the religious rites at the historic Katas Raj Temple near Chakwal on Sunday, The Express Tribune reported.

Syed Faraz Abbas, Deputy Secretary of the Evacuee Waqf Property Board, welcomed the Hindu yatris upon their arrival at the Wagah border crossing in Lahore on Friday.

The temple is considered to be the oldest and holiest place of the Hindu religion in Pakistan.

There is also a sacred pond which the Hindus associate with Lord Shiva.

Members of Hindu community of Pakistan will also visit the temple on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbas said that all the arrangements, including security, accommodation and transport of the yatrees had been finalised.

He added that relevant officials of the Evacuee Waqf Property Board would also accompany the Indian pilgrims, the report said.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to 112 Indian Hindu pilgrims from December 17 to 23.

The pilgrims would return via Wagah border on December 23.

