Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi meets Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Santosh Suman met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting took place two days after HAM announced the withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Manjhi later told reporters that they have handed over the letter to the state Governor withdrawing support from the ruling coalition government in Bihar.

Manjhi's son Santosh Suman had said that they will go to Delhi and their options were open.

"If NDA approaches us we will talk to them. We will also look for third-front possibilities... After three-four days we will inform the people of our final decision," he said.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has four MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.

HAM's decision came days before the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna for which groundwork had been done by Nitish Kumar for the past several months.

The meeting is expected to identify common issues as part of efforts to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

