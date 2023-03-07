Holi fervour returns to Jaipur's Khasa Kothi after 3 years

Jaipur, March 7 Rajasthan Tourism will organise the 'Dhulandi' festival on Tuesday at Hotel Khasa Kothi. About 2000 tourists will participate in this festival, which is being organised entirely for foreign tourists.

According to Deputy Director of Tourism Department Upendra Singh Shekhawat, the festival is being organised after three years. The aim of this festival is to make the foreign tourists experience "Holi Ke Rang, Suraksha Ke Sang".

Shekhawat said that foreign tourists will be able to participate in the festival through tour and travel operators. The department will make available special 'gulal' to the tourists to play Holi. The department will also make arrangements for refreshments for dignitaries during the programme which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

