Hooda walks through knee-deep waters in Rohtak

Rohtak, July 1 Haryana's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday took stock of water-logged areas in Rohtak town after heavy rain, visiting various localities and homes by walking through knee-deep waters.

People expressed pain and said their homes have been water-logged for the past two days and the local administration remained mute spectator.

"Household items got submerged in water and got damaged. Due to water-logging at many places, electric current has become a threat. While people suffered, the government did not come out to assist the affected people," Hooda said.

Many people became emotional during Hooda's visit as they said they never had to face such a situation when he was the Chief Minister. They said their plight has become common as the government has not made any arrangement to prevent water-logging.

Talking to the media, Hooda said the condition of the people is pathetic, a similar like the floods of 1995, but the government has done nothing to help the people. "The government has left the people to fend for themselves and it seems as if there is no government in Haryana. Today the people of the state are facing the brunt of scams in the AMRUT scheme meant to improve sewerage and drainage systems," he said.

Hooda said the government will have to work on a war footing to provide relief to the people.

